Health, Manpower ministries review infection control guidance

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower and the Ministry of Health held a joint meeting at the Higher College of Technology on Tuesday to explain the Guidance for Infection Control and Prevention of Coronavirus Guiding, a manual outlining the preventive measures that should be followed by the private sector companies to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic among the workforce.

The Ministry of Manpower had previously formed a joint work team with the Ministry of Health to identify protective measures for preventing Coronavirus infections among workers. Additionally, an epidemiological surveillance team has been formed to follow up on the transmission of Coronavirus and take adequate measures in accordance to the guiding manual.

The guiding manual outlines a set of preventive and protective measures for private sector companies to avoid Coronavirus infections among workers. These include reducing the number of employees at offices and workplaces, rescheduling work timetable to allow employees’ groups of 25-50 at workplace and applying social distancing measures by keeping employees at least two metres apart, checking the health condition of employees before entering the workplace, among other measures.

The guidance also involves necessary measures to be taken at the workers’ accommodation including social distancing, provision of hand wash facilities and hand sanitizers, continually cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, isolating the workers with respiratory symptoms. The guidance sets forth conduction of epidemiological surveillance and necessary actions required at the workers’ accommodations in the emergence of suspected or confirmed Coronavirus cases.