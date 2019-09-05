Health experts deliver lectures at TB Elimination Workshop

MUSCAT: The National TB Elimination Workshop in low incidence countries kicked off on Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health (MoH) for Health Affairs.

The three-day workshop is hosted by the Sultanate and organised by the MoH Directorate-General of Disease Surveillance & Control in cooperation with the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO) of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Society of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.

Around 23 experts in public health and infectious diseases from the UK, European countries, US, South Africa, GCC and the Sultanate are giving lectures during the workshop. The workshop aims to discuss the most important scientific discoveries and up-to-date studies on TB elimination, as well as exchanging experiences between the countries that managed to reduce the TB incidence, such as the UK, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, US and Australia.

The workshop touches upon the epidemiology of tuberculosis (TB) and the global TB elimination strategy, the epidemiology and elimination plan of TB in EMRO, screening and treatment of children for latent TB, GCC and Oman’s experience for testing migrants for TB and other issues.

The workshop also reviews the Korean experience about the programme of screening and treatment of latent TB, as well as the

Swedish experience in testing migrants for latent TB. The next two days, the workshop will highlight the latent TB in health care workers, the role of molecular diagnosis test in TB elimination, infection control for TB, Zero TB Initiative.

The workshop targets the clinicians in primary and secondary healthcare, nurses, public health specialists, biomedical scientists and pharmacists. — ONA

