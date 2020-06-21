Heal your own wounds!

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

The battle with coronavirus is still going on until unpredictable notice! Over the past months since the virus started attacking, people have been living in dark days and nights. If truth to be told, this health crisis drove people crazy for it disconnected the circles of their chain of life. It’s becoming so hard for people to socially reunite or connect like the old days! However, eventually life will come back to normalcy.

Coronavirus presented the world with two critical issues; one is the illness caused by the virus itself, COVID-19. The second one is the anxiety and panic that the virus triggered in the minds of virtually everyone who hears about it. Despite the tremendous efforts being made worldwide to overcome this outbreak and solve its puzzle, the fight is still continuing till the vaccine is found.

This virus introduced people to a completely new world of life as they are chased by fear and stress of the virus. This issue is far more widespread than the virus itself, and it will likely persist long after this virus has passed. Coronavirus has become a real alien on earth scaring everyone even doctors, who stand as the frontline warriors and the experts in fighting such aliens.

People have had hard time to keep up and got frustrated of staying at home for this long. They have missed their olden days and wanted to get back to work or restart their businesses again Cheerfully, life have just started reviving its spirit and blooming again as regular decisions are being taken by the authorities locally to open up different commercial activities.

Moreover, the recent decision addressed to employees of government entities to resume work was a call of hope that inspired people to recover their spirit towards life. This was a direction to advise people manage their life while dealing with the virus cautiously. It reflects that life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, but about learning how to dance in the rain.

Moving to the next level of life, we should all realise that there is nothing in life we should be feared; things are only to be understood. It’s all about being cautions, adherent to precautionary measures and stop panicking. As the saying goes, “A life lived in fear is a life half lived”. Worry is like a rocking chair; it gives you something to do, but never gets you anywhere. Hence, it is time to understand more about coronavirus, so that one should have less fear.

Things could always be better, but they could also be worse. Sometimes, you may have to fight a battle more than once to win it, so always stay alert and cautious!