Headbutt storm as Italy thrash Angola

FOSHAN, China: An Angola player aimed a vicious headbutt at an opponent as Italy thrashed the Africans 92-61 to all but reach round two of the Basketball World Cup on Monday. Italy look in ominous form, hammering the Philippines 108-62 in their opener before handing out more punishment to the Angolans in the southern Chinese city of Foshan. But there was a flashpoint involving all the players from both teams with seconds left of the match after Leonel Paulo and Alessandro Gentile clashed.

The 26-year-old Gentile shoved Paulo and the latter responded in kind, before appearing to make contact with the Italian’s nose with a headbutt.

Marco Belinelli of the San Antonio Spurs racked up 17 points and Kentucky-born Jeff Brooks also starred for Italy with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Also in Group D, Serbia — who are some people’s favourites to snatch the title held by the United States — play the Philippines later on Monday.

Serbia and Italy will face up on Wednesday in what promises to be a blockbuster for group supremacy. “Serbia are the best team in the tournament but we are not scared about that,” said the 33-year-old guard Belinelli.

Argentina also made it two wins out of two as they defeated Nigeria — touted by some as possible surprise packages before the World Cup — 94-81 in Group B.

French star hits out

Meanwhile, French star Rudy Gobert accused basketball’s governing body Fiba of showing “no respect” on Monday after he said he was woken up for a doping test at the World Cup in China just hours after a match.

The Utah Jazz centre made plain his anger in a tweet, writing: “Got woke up this morning for a doping control (BLOOD and urine), the morning after a late game when I could sleep more.

“No respect for the player’s recovery time. Terrible way of doing things @FIBA.”

The towering two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and his French side squeezed through 78-74 against Germany in their tournament opener. — AFP