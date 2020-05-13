CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

HCT manufactures more than 6,500 medical face shields

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower, represented by the Higher College of Technology (HCT), has made more than 6,500 disposable medical face shields to be used by frontline health workers treating COVID-19 patients.

Salwa bint Sultan al Habsiyah, head of costume design section at HCT said: “The idea to design and make protective shields emerged after the start of the Coronavirus pandemic and following coordination with the ministry of health to ensure that the products meet the required medical specifications followed by the MoH. We made several prototypes until we found the one that befits the measurements and the materials available for us. We sought the assistance of 12 volunteers a day to accomplish the work at the HCT workshops. We seek to manufacture 10,000 more face shields to meet the needs of health workers.”

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6359 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Iraq celebrates victory over IS with parade

Oman Observer Comments Off on Iraq celebrates victory over IS with parade

15,189 tourists visited Masirah Island in 2017

Oman Observer Comments Off on 15,189 tourists visited Masirah Island in 2017

Oman, EU enhance ties

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman, EU enhance ties