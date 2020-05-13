HCT manufactures more than 6,500 medical face shields

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower, represented by the Higher College of Technology (HCT), has made more than 6,500 disposable medical face shields to be used by frontline health workers treating COVID-19 patients.

Salwa bint Sultan al Habsiyah, head of costume design section at HCT said: “The idea to design and make protective shields emerged after the start of the Coronavirus pandemic and following coordination with the ministry of health to ensure that the products meet the required medical specifications followed by the MoH. We made several prototypes until we found the one that befits the measurements and the materials available for us. We sought the assistance of 12 volunteers a day to accomplish the work at the HCT workshops. We seek to manufacture 10,000 more face shields to meet the needs of health workers.”