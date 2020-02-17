Haze to continue till Wednesday

The haze currently being experienced in Muscat is expected to continue until Wednesday.

According to sources at Oman Met Office, “The haze will continue till Wednesday and it will improve by then.”

Muscat Governorate areas, besides small parts of North and South Al Sharqiyah governorates as well as South Al Batinah governorate have been experiencing haze this week.

Though the haze is not that thick it is better to avoid for health reasons, said experts.

The haze has been caused by the north easterly wind coming from the direction of Iran. It is expected to give way to a light south westerly wind at around 8 pm on Monday and maintain a speed of seven to eight knots. By early Tuesday morning the speed is expected to fall to five knots.

Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to go up by two degrees Celsius. “By Wednesday the temperature can go up to 27 or 28 degree Celsius and then progressively move towards summer levels.”

According to the general weather forecast, it is going to be mainly clear skies over the Sultanate with chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches along parts of the coastal areas of Oman Sea and over parts of South al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

Fahud, Al Buraimi, Marmul and Thamrait have already touched 30 degree Celsius and the lowest temperature in the Sultanate was recorded at Jabal Shams with a high of 18 degrees Celsius and a low of seven degrees Celsius.

