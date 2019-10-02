Haya Water to shift yellow tanker operations from Al Ansab to Misfah

MUSCAT: Haya Water has awarded the financial and consultative works tender as the company plans to shift yellow tanker operations to the Al Misfah wastewater plant following the public-private partnership model.

Estimated to cost around RO 47 million, the Misfah plant will be entirely dedicated to yellow tanker operations with an initial capacity to handle 40 thousand cubic metres of sewage per day.

In the future, all yellow tanker operations will be shifted from Al Ansab sewage treated plant on the Muscat Expressway near Madinat Al Irfan, taking into consideration the future development of the area as a leisure, business, and tourism hub.

The project was assigned to KPMG during an agreement signing ceremony at Bait al Haya.

The first phase of the project will include the preparation of contractual documents and the selection of developers and related procedures.

The second phase will include the preparation of the framework and review of policies and legislation for partnership projects from the technical, financial and administrative aspects.

The first phase will include a technical and financial feasibility study, the costs and other advantages if implemented through the public or private sector.

With the tender to be also awarded in the first phase, Al Misfah Sewage Treatment Plant in Bausher will be the first project to be implemented by Haya Water in partnership with the private sector.

