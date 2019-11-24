Haya Water awards contracts to 10 SMEs

MUSCAT: Haya Water has signed 10 agreements with 10 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to connect residential units to Al Amerat main Sewage Treatment Plant. The deal aims at supporting and enhancing the role played by SMEs in the local market. The agreements were signed on behalf of Haya Water by Hussain bin Hasan Abdulhussain, the Company’s CEO, and by the ten SMEs owners. Commenting on the agreements, Abdulhussain said: “We are delighted to see those SMEs once trained by Haya Water in several fields such as business administration, financial management and technical courses become partners in building the country’s infrastructure represented in the waste water projects.”

The CEO stated that the cost of the signed agreements is more than RO 665,000. “The agreement comes as one of Haya Water initiatives aiming to work in hand with SMEs and to strengthen and reinforce the partnership with this vital business entrepreneurs. Haya Water has allocated a number of tenders and projects to the SMEs. Statistics show that during the current year, from January to October, SMEs were granted more than 27 per cent of the total value of purchase in closed tenders”.

Related