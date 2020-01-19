Harry, Meghan drop titles, retire as working royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s monarchy and they will pay their own way in life as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

They will also no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles, the palace said in an announcement that sought to end the turmoil in the monarchy sparked earlier this month when the couple announced they wanted to reduce their official duties and spend more time in North America.

The queen and senior family members met last week to discuss the situation and have been in “constructive and friendly” discussions with officials on how this stepping back would work in practice for Harry, 35, and his American wife, the former actress Meghan, 38.

“Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be many loved members of my family,” Queen Elizabeth said in a statement issued by the palace, referring to the couple’s baby son.