Hariri says he will not head next govt

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s outgoing prime minister announced on Tuesday that he will not head the next government, a move he said aims to expedite the formation a new cabinet in the protest-hit country.

Saad Hariri had submitted his administration’s resignation on October 29, bowing to popular pressure from a nationwide street movement demanding a complete government haul.

Nearly a month later, the country’s bitterly divided political leaders have yet to name a new premier or form a new government, frustrating demonstrators who have staged persistent protests since October 17.

In response to the “irresponsible practices” of political leaders, Hariri said he felt compelled to make his intentions known.

“I announce to the Lebanese people that I strongly adhere to the rule of ‘not me, but someone else’” he said in a statement.

Hariri did not name an alternative candidate, but said his decision aims to “open doors to a solution”.

He hoped President Michel Aoun would “immediately call for binding parliamentary consultations to appoint a new premier”. — AFP

