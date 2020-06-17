Handling operations launched at Mazunah Dry Port

Al Madina Logistics Services Company, represented by Mazunah Dry Port and in coordination with Al Mazunah Free Zone which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn and other related government bodies, has launched the operations related to container handling, refrigerated containers, and incoming and outgoing consignments which are re-exported through Mazunah Dry Port.

Inspection, clearance, handling, and release operations will take place at the assigned inspection areas at the dry port, and all the consignments must pass through the port to complete these operations.

The company will welcome all the importers, exporters, and traders at an assigned hall at the dry port according to the procedures followed in this context. It is worthwhile to mention that the service fees collected from importers, exporters, and others will be through the use of an electronic payment system using bank cards approved by the Omani banks and the approved international credit cards. With regard to customs clearance operations, the small and medium enterprises which are approved by the Directorate General of Customs and Al Mazunah Free Zone will provide services related to customs clearance in accordance with the procedures followed in this regard.

It should be noted that Madayn has signed an agreement with Al Madina Logistics Services for the latter to manage and operate the customs area services at Al Mazunah Free Zone. The agreement aims at raising the efficiency of handling operations and management of loading and unloading containers and trucks at the dry port. The agreement also aims at developing and improving the logistics operations in the free zone and enhancing the smooth flow of goods and containers through import and export operations. These efforts shall serve the importers, exporters, various economic sectors, and investors based in the free zone.