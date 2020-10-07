Hammour fish and shrimps vindaye

ULTIMATE JOY

Chef Thierry Quintric is convinced that food should bring the ultimate joy to consumers, and he believes that the creative approach to cooking creates a viable excuse to get together at the table. As executive chef of Hormuz Grand Hotel, he made it his mission to give Oman diversified and inspiring dishes that are now served at restaurants like Omny, Straits, and even the Indian-cuisine themed restaurant Qureshi. In the next two weeks, Chef Thierry will be sharing four of his best recipes so you can have something to surprise your family with at least twice each week.

INGREDIENTS:



1 kg Tuna or kingfish

8-10 cloves garlic

2 tbspoon mustard seed

2 Nos red chillies

1 tbspoon turmeric powder

3 Nos medium onion

10 Nos medium bell pepper (green–red-yellow)

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

½ cup white vinegar

Oil for frying

PREPARATION AND COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

Marinade the onion in vinegar for 15 minutes.

Add salt and paper to the fish cuts as cubes.

Heat oil in deep frying pan, fry the fish until golden brown and drain the excess of oil.

Combine the mustard seeds, garlic cloves, red chilli, bits of water & grind into a fine paste.

Clean and seeds off all capsicum and then cut into cubes as 3x3cm.

In a pan heat 3 tablespoons of oil, add the turmeric powder, ground mustard, garlic and chili paste and keep stirring for 3 minutes. Then add the capsicum, onions and let it confit / Simmer for 15 minutes in slow fire.

Combine the fish with the sauce from the bell peppers stew.

Check seasoning as per your liking. Store in a jar in the fridge.

ABOUT THE CHEF

Chef Thierry Quintric

Executive Chef

Hormuz Grand, A Radisson Collection Hotel

Chef Thierry Quintric is currently the Executive Chef of Hormuz Grand Muscat, A Radisson Collection Hotel. Born in Brest, France, he joined a culinary school at the age of 17, formally beginning his apprenticeship/career four years later. His professional career began in Europe where he worked for several restaurants and hotels, including Michelin-starred properties. Thierry’s travels have taken him to London and Caribbean Islands, where he worked at Cap Juluca Hotel-Resort, Anguilla. His rich career has seen him work with brands such as Le Méridien, Moevenpick, Kempinski and, more recently, Radisson Group, in Africa and the Middle East.

The chef has specialized in dietetics and healthy food, having spent the summer of 2004 in a specialized hotel – Thalasso-Spa restaurant in France. Chef Thierry is known to be a follower of the new cooking method that incorporates in-value freshness and bio products; he is a big fan of Mediterranean food, which offers a large range of fresh food, herbs and spices to discover. He also likes to use local products in his sophisticated culinary creations to sublimate his dishes.

He also believes in using fresh Omani local produce that enhances his creation for guest’s discovery & satisfaction and in return contributes to our local economy.