Hamdok, Abiy to hold meeting on Ethiopia conflict

Sudan’s premier said he had agreed with his counterpart in Addis Ababa to hold an urgent meeting of a bloc of East African countries to resolve the crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok travelled to Addis Ababa on Sunday to discuss the Tigray conflict with his counterpart Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the first foreign leader to visit the Ethiopian capital since fighting broke out in the region on November 4, creating a humanitarian crisis. IGAD was founded in 1996 and brings together the East African nations of Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda.

