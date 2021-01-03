Asia World 

Gunmen kill 11 workers at a coal mine

Oman Observer

Gunmen in southwestern Pakistan have killed at least 11 workers at a remote coal mine, officials said on Sunday.
The victims of the attack in Baluchistan province were from the minority Hazara community. “Dead bodies of the 11 miners have been taken to a local hospital,” Khalid Durrani, a government official in the area, said.
The attack, before dawn on Sunday, took place in the far-flung and mountainous Machh area — 60 kilometres southeast of Quetta — while the miners slept, Durrani said. — AFP

