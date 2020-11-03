Gunman on the run after Vienna terror attack

A huge manhunt was underway Tuesday after gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least three people and wounding several more in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a “repulsive terror attack”.

One of the suspected killers, identified as an Islamic State group sympathizer, was shot dead by police who said they were searching for at least one more assailant still at large.

The attacks, in six locations including near a synagogue in the center of the city, were carried out by “several suspects armed with rifles”, police said on Monday night.

The shooting began just hours before Austria was to re-impose a coronavirus lockdown, with people out in bars and restaurants enjoying a final night of relative freedom.

The death toll rose on Tuesday to three people, two men, and a woman, police said.

Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig earlier said that 15 people had been taken to hospital, seven of them seriously wounded.

Police said an officer had also been hurt during the attacks.

The attacks started at around 8 pm (1900 GMT) when the first gunshots were heard in the city’s centrally-located first district.

