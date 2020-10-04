Gulf Air restarts flights to Muscat

Muscat: Gulf Air resumed direct flights to and from Muscat starting Sunday.

This comes following the relaunch of flights to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and key cities in the Indian subcontinent last month.

Gulf Air said it has been operating direct flights between Bahrain and the sultanate since 1957 and is one of the airline’s main destinations in the GCC region.

The airline currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Jeddah, Cairo, Amman, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Manila, Dhaka, and several destinations in India and Pakistan.

The national airline said all updates are constantly being added on gulfair.com/covid19 including travel advice, network, and new health and safety procedures.

Being one of the few airlines that continued scheduled commercial operations, Gulf Air continuously works closely with the government authorities throughout the destinations on its network to resume operations as soon as airports open.