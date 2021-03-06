The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is partnering with Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to trial IATA Travel Pass – a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information.

Gulf Air joins a growing number of carriers to participate in a trial of the IATA Travel Pass to help pave the way for the re-establishment of global connectivity while managing the risks of COVID-19.

Gulf Air passengers will be able to create a ‘digital passport’ allowing them to match their travel itineraries with the COVID-19 health requirements of their destination country and validate compliance. During the trial, the service will be available to Gulf Air’s customers traveling on select routes to and from Bahrain.

“Gulf Air is proud to partner with IATA to trial IATA Travel Pass to simplify and enhance compliance with COVID-19 health requirements and ensure passengers can fly with confidence. IATA Travel Pass acts as a ‘digital passport’ enabling travelers to securely and effortlessly navigate their travel plans, knowing that their verified travel credential is based on the latest COVID-19 information, strict data privacy regulations, and entry rules for their destination,” said Captain Waleed Abdulhameed AlAlawi, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer.

“We are proud to work with Gulf Air to trial IATA Travel Pass. This is an important step in enabling international travel during the pandemic, giving people the confidence that they are meeting all COVID-19 entry requirements. IATA Travel Pass holds the key to the safe restart of the travel and tourism industry, which is an important contributor to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s economy,” said Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice President for Airport, Passenger, Cargo, and Security.