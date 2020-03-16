CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Guidelines announced for hospital visitors, outpatients

Muscat: Hospitals in Oman have issued guidelines to be patients and relatives visiting them, said a statement from the Ministry of Health.

As per the guidelines, there will be a total ban on visits to ICU and burn units (in case of trauma care at Khoula hospital).

First degree relatives can visit the patients one by one and would be not allowed to spend more than 10 minutes during regular visiting hours.

At the Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Muscat, the visiting hour is between 4 and 6 pm.

For outpatients, only one companion is allowed and the person should be free of respiratory symptoms and fever.

For outpatients with symptoms like fever, flu, sore throat and cough, they should inform the nurse at the entrance gate.

 

 

