Grenade attack hits Kiev office building

KIEV: Ukrainian police said on Monday they were investigating a grenade attack on a Kiev office building that caused damage but no injuries.
An unknown assailant fired the rocket-propelled grenade at the building in central Kiev, police said.
The attack damaged the facade, windows and interior of the building, which houses a Ukrainian bridge construction company called Mostobud.
Police said they were investigating the incident as a “terrorist attack” but provided no other details.
Attacks involving grenade launchers and other weapons are not uncommon in Ukraine, where a large number of arms are circulating due to the conflict with Russian-backed separatists in the country’s east.
Last month a grenade launcher was used in a similar overnight attack on the offices of a Ukrainian television channel owned by a pro-Russian lawmaker. No one was injured in the attack and police have yet to identify the perpetrators.
