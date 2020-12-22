Graduates learn job skills

Sohar University, in cooperation with Outward Bound Oman, organised camping trips in the Rimal Al Sharqiya, one targeting women graduates and the other for men for four days. Each trip programme was designed to develop the skills that employers are looking for in young employees. The two trips focused on job-seekers and those in their early years of work, as it included training sessions that focused on leadership and employment basics, work ethics and behaviour in the work environment. Both trips started from Muscat on December 14 and ended on December 17. Outward Bound Oman is a non-profit organisation established by ministerial decision and it is part of the Global Outward Bound Foundation that began in 1941. It offers sessions that help young people develop in all aspects of life. Its activities aim to help young people become more self-confident, more effective and qualified in the school, college and work environment.

