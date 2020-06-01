Govt will ensure smooth new academic year: Ministry of Education

Read Time: 51 Second

Muscat: The Ministry of Education said in a statement that it has a number of committees that have set up suitable mechanisms and solutions for a smooth educational process during the next academic year

Any updates on these sides will be announced through our official channels, the ministry said.

Schools and educational institutions were suspended in Oman starting from March 15.

The government also decided to end the academic year for all students in public and private schools on May 7, 2020.

The Ministry of Education was asked to adopt the appropriate alternatives to calculate the results of students and the mechanism for restudying in grades one to twelve and the equivalent.

While MoE said international community schools can continue providing educational services remotely or online as it is called, it asked them to adhere to their approved calendar while continuing to provide online educational services.

If an international community school wishes to end the academic year, the school is required to inform the Directorate-General of Private Schools in advance.

