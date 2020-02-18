Govt mulls classification system for private health institutions

Muscat: The Health and Environmental Committee of the Majlis A’ Shura on Monday discussed the issue of having a classification system for private health institutions in the sultanate.

It discussed the challenges and obstacles facing the investors in Oman’s private healthcare sector because of the laws and regulations currently in force.

The meeting Hilal bin Hamad al Sarmi, chairman of the Committee, discussed the best criteria for the classification of private health institutions and the best mechanisms for approving the ‘rate cards’ as per the classification.

The officials discussed the studies and proposals made by the Ministry of Health for classifying the private health institutions and having unified pricing for all services, which will guarantee the rights of treated patients.

The committee met last week with members of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and representatives of private health institutions for their views on the classification process.