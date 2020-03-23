Govt issues shopping guidelines for malls, consumers

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has issued directives to malls and shops as part of the measures to control the spread of #COVID-19, which include:

Consumers should be allowed to enter only in batches.

There should be a safe distance of 2 meters between one consumer and another at the bill counter.

All shopping carts and surfaces should be sterilized. Consumers should be provided with sterilizers at all times.

The ministry called on consumers to adhere to follow some steps to reduce virus transmission

There should be one individual shopping for each family.

Not to shop during the peak shopping period, which is usually between 7 and 10 pm.

The ministry also urged consumers to shop through mobile applications provided by many companies specialized in delivering orders and commercial centers.

MOCI also customers not to purchase to provide all the basic needs of goods and food products in the Sultanate.