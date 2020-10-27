Govt issues guidelines for private schools in Oman

Muscat: Dr. Abdullah Khamis Ambusaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Administrative and Financial Affairs, issued circular 54/2020 regulating the operations of private schools.

The circular was based on the decision of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, which confirmed the start of the school academic year from November 1, 2020, following a blended curriculum with a focus on distance education.

The attendance of students in grades (1-11) will be 50- 50 percent or 33-33-33 percent according to the capabilities of schools to achieve the required physical distancing and take all necessary precautions and health measures.

As for the education of students in the twelfth grade (12), it will be through full school hours (100%) or by the weekly system as per the study plan.

If the parents want to educate his children in grades (1-12) in the distance education system at a rate of (100) due to health safety concerns, they have to submit a written application to the consent to the school in line with the general framework of the Ministry of Education.

In the event that the school is unable to provide services remotely, the guardian should be allowed to choose another private school that can provide this service to the student.

Distance education can be followed by 100 percent for grades (1-11) in the event of the school’s electronic readiness and availability of the necessary capabilities.

As for children in the early education stage (kindergartens), they are taught only remotely, and in the absence of electronic capabilities, these schools/classes will not operate.

Schools that have not provided the ministry with the proposed operational plan cannot start the school year for their students until the mechanisms are approved, and in case of violation, the school bears the legal consequences.