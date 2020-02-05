Govt encourages provisions of charging outlets for EVs

Muscat: The Minister of Commerce and Industry has said that the government encourages the provision of charging facilities for electric cars in fuel stations or at some specified locations.

In reply to a question by Majlis A’Shura members on providing charging points in petrol stations, the minister said while there has been some coordination with the relevant authorities, no request in this regard has been made to the ministry.

He added confirmed the ministry’s keenness to keep pace with development and provide all services.