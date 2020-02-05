Local 

Govt encourages provisions of charging outlets for EVs

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Minister of Commerce and Industry has said that the government encourages the provision of charging facilities for electric cars in fuel stations or at some specified locations.

In reply to a question by Majlis A’Shura members on providing charging points in petrol stations, the minister said while there has been some coordination with the relevant authorities, no request in this regard has been made to the ministry.

He added confirmed the ministry’s keenness to keep pace with development and provide all services.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5128 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Military Haj mission returns

Oman Observer Comments Off on Military Haj mission returns

Dakhiliyah holds ‘Scout Challenge’ camp at Jabal Al Akhdar

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on Dakhiliyah holds ‘Scout Challenge’ camp at Jabal Al Akhdar

HM Sultan Qaboos issues Royal Decree

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM Sultan Qaboos issues Royal Decree