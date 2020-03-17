Govt allows use of video conferencing apps

Muscat: The government has decided to temporarily allow VoIP apps like Skype for Business, the Google Meet, and the Zoom to help companies and educational institutions conduct remote meetings and classes.

“The government’s interest in facilitating business continuity and communication for government, private and educational sector institutions and due to the exceptional circumstances resulting from the spread of coronavirus (Covid 19), it has been decided to allow the use of some internet communication applications,” a statement from TRA said.

Meanwhile, in a special meeting held on Tuesday, the TRA urged to submit incentive offers that enable citizens and residents in the Sultanate to make the most of the telecommunications services during the crisis period