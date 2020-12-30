Governor reviews Adam projects

Shaikh Hilal bin Said bin Hamdan al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, visited the Wilayat of Adam, during which he met members of Municipal Affairs Committee in Adam on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Hamad bin Rashid bin Hamdan al Muqbali, Wali of Adam and Chairman of the Municipal Affairs Committee, and the Assistant Director-General of Al Dakhiliyah Municipality, in the office of the wali of Adam.

The Governor expressed his thanks and appreciation to the members of the committee, praising their efforts to support the municipality department in the Adam in carrying out its duties. He listened to the opinions and suggestions of the members of the committee related to the people’s demands for the possibility of digging auxiliary wells for the aflaj in the Wilayat due to the scarcity of water.

The meeting also reviewed the issue of illegal holdings and land encroachment, which has become an obstacle to the implementation of development and service projects.

The meeting also discussed the importance of connecting village households to sewage and water networks. The problem of floods in Al Bashair Tunnel during the rains, which leads to obstruction of traffic was also discussed.

The Governor also visited a number of projects in the state, including the public park project, which was recently established with the corporate support. He was also reviewed the ongoing construction of the vegetable and fruit market project in the wilayat. It being established on an area of 800 square meters and includes 20 shops equipped with air conditioning, in addition to a number of necessary services.

Al Hajri visited the municipality slaughterhouse project in Adam. The Governor also briefed on the progress of work in the municipality department in Adam. He met officials and urged them to make more efforts to address citizens requests and concerns.

The governor also directed those concerned with the municipality department to coordinate with Sanad offices in the wilayat and engineering consultancy offices to overcome all obstacles and difficulties that may face the completion of various development works.

