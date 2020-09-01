Governor of Muscat meets municipality officials

Muscat: Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, on Tuesday met Muscat Municipality’s directors-general to review the progress of works at the municipality. The meeting was attended by the Chairman of Muscat Municipality.

The meeting looked into the missions undertaken by the directorates of the municipality, the projects under construction and future approaches to the execution of projects to ensure they respond to the needs of citizens, as well as Muscat Governorate wilayats’ developmental goals.

The meeting was in implementation of Royal Decree No 101/2020 promulgating the System of Governorates and Municipalities Affairs. –ONA