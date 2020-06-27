Oman plans to control ‘hidden practices’ in online delivery

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) in Oman has issued a statement on the measures that will be taken to encourage Omanis to take up jobs in the logistics sector and also the same put an end to the business of hidden trade.

The MOT said that as per the statement of the minister, it seeks to create a suitable environment for Omanis in the logistics sector, especially on the online platform.

The statement said that that e-commerce has seen considerable growth due to the changing behavior of the consumer

in the Sultanate, especially in the prevailing circumstances due to restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This logistics sector has caught the attention of the Omani youth for its association with e-commerce, which depends on the use of modern technologies such as tracking, automated interactions, customer satisfaction, acquiring new skills, and delivery. The use of technologies is important to meet up with the challenges of shopping and prompt delivery services at the last minute during important occasions by the customers.”

The ministry added that young Omanis have been facing difficulties due to competition from the expatriates in the private sector. As per the statistics, some of the online platforms receive around 15,000 requests daily and the delivery fees collected from this sector go to illegal, unauthorized, and illegal hidden trade practiced by some expatriates, which need to be controlled.

The Ministry said Omani youth who develop an average of 27 – 33 applications per day on 22 days per month, and their monthly income exceeds RO980, This can be increased by increasing the demand and the profession by young Omanis as parttime or additional work.

“Some experts expect that this business will witness significant growth during the next ten years due to the growth of e-commerce that the world is witnessing in general. The ministry is working with its partners in the logistics sector to establish an integrated national platform to organize and register the national workforce in the field of transport and delivery services.”

It also seeks to integrate with other platforms to ensure the application of the highest professional standards in addition to their training in this field. Conditions will also be imposed on electronic platforms, which provide delivery services so that they deal only with the Omani delivery representatives who will be licensed.”

The ministry said that the profession of delivery services require multiple skills related to e-commerce and the use of modern technologies in tracking, automated talks, and customer satisfaction.