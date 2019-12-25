Government begins preparatory discussions before NCR launch

Muscat: The government has started preparatory talks before the start of operations of the National Centre for Recruitment (NCR) from January 1.

According to the Public Authority for Manpower Register (PAMR), the total percentage of job seekers in Oman is 2.8 and it added that 50 percent of the directors of the newly NCR board will be from the private sector.

A meeting was held on Wednesday with technical teams respecting various economic sectors for discussions as part of the preparations for the start of operations.

It was revealed that between March and November this year, nearly 4,000 Omanis were recruited in the tourism sector.