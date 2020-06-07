Government allocates RO 38M to Riyada in tenders and purchases in 2019

Muscat: The total value of tenders and purchases allocated to the small and med-sized enterprises (SMEs) registered with Riyada by the government in 2019 stood at RO 38 million accounting for 6.74 per cent of total government’s spending on tenders and purchases, an increase of 4.24 per cent over the previous year.

Of that amount, 16 million was earmarked to enterprises holding the entrepreneurship card for full-time Omanis running their own businesses.

Data on the government’s tenders and purchases allocated to SMEs registered with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) analysed by the ministry of finance shows that 1,714 SMEs benefited from government’s tenders and purchases including 705 entrepreneurship card holders.

The same data indicates that Riyada was the greatest beneficiary of the government’s tenders and purchases with 47.22 per cent followed by the Supreme Committee for National Day Celebrations with 33.02, ministry of regional municipality and water resources (25.71 per cent), the National Record and Archive Authority (25.55 per cent), Al Rafd Fund (22.36 per cent), the Oman Academic Accreditation Authority (20.33 per cent) and other government entities with varying percentages. — ONA