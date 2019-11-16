Google Maps now lets users edit their public profile

Aiming to offer better control over what other users see when they take a look at your page, Google Maps has rolled out an update that lets you take control over your profile picture and your bio, the media has reported. The search engine giant, until now, let users to manage their public profile from the app. With the new My profile tab, you have more control over how others see your contributions in Maps, Android Police reported. Users, until now, could essentially select their “your contributions” option in the app’s side bar to pull up their Local Guide information, assuming they participated and then chose a “view public profile” option from the triple-dot menu.

