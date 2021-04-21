Business Oman 

Good turnout for first ‘Know Your VAT’ webinar

Oman Observer ,

MUSCAT: Zubair Small Enterprises Centre (Zubair SEC), in partnership with the Omani International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest), has successfully completed the first of five webinars of their recently launched ‘Know Your VAT’ initiative executed by Moore.
The initiative, which is considered the first of its kind from the private sector to cover new VAT laws and procedures, was launched earlier in the month with the aim of helping SMEs prepare themselves and ensure their businesses comply with the upcoming VAT requirements. It includes a series of five webinars, five short animated videos, a digital downloadable booklet, and one-to-one sessions where required.

