Good food for good health

SALALAH, JULY 30 –

A good lifestyle is important for a healthy nation. So reap the benefits of various welfare schemes being run by the government.

This advice came from a two-day meeting on ‘Balanced Health Food and its Relation to Physical Health’ organised by Oman Association for Consumer Protection (OACP) on Tuesday at Hamdan Plaza Hotel

in Salalah.

The speakers also called upon the participants to spread the message of ‘good food and good health’.

Najib bin Ali al Rawas, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs, was the chief guest on the occasion. He along with Dr Anwar al Rawas, Deputy Chairman of the Omani Association for Consumer Protection, interacted with the participants and sought to inculcate good eating habit

among people.

Dr Anwar Rawas called for wide participation of government functionaries to make the drive broad and make everyone understand the value of good food and other healthy habits.

“An NGO like OACP can raise the issue but it is not possible for it to take up the broad cause alone due to its own limitations. Thus through this forum we are exhorting government functionaries to join hands in making the masses aware of healthy food and lifestyle habits,” he said.

BALANCED DIET

Dr Mariam al Waili, Senior Consultant in Nutritional Medicine, Ministry of Health, presented a paper titled ‘Balanced nutrition concepts and their impact on health’ in which she called for making a balanced diet comprising of vegetables, meat and other necessary nutrients.

She put emphasis on the fact that proper amount of vegetables is missing in most of Omani plates thus making the diet improper and becoming reason for obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and many other health issues.

She also called for proper exercise along with proper food to get rid of many diseases.

BROAD GOALS

Saleh Mohammed al Zadjali, former board member and head of research and study committee of the OACP, insisted that broad goals like health and community development can be achieved only through constant awareness drives and proper follow up.

“The OACP reaches out to the people with programmes related to consumer rights and awareness,”

he said.

He put stress on interactive sessions with students, members of other NGOs and more importantly with the Omani Women Association and officials of different ministries.

He said being careful about own duties was as important as asking for rights and reiterated the OACP’s commitment for the rights of consumers.