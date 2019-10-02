Global Phone, TR Engineering and Spanio post easy wins

MUSCAT: A match- winning unbeaten 118-run partnership between Shanidh Koottara (69 off 42) and Sheriff Mohammed (49 off 33) helped Global Phone to an exciting 10-run victory against Muscat Masters in an E Division T20 League clash at Muscat Municipality ground 2 in Amerat.

Teetering at 57 for 5 in 7 overs, Global Phone staged a remarkable recovery to post 180 for 5 in its quota of overs thanks to brilliant batting by Shanidh and Sheriff. Jaleel Mahamood was the only other notable scorer with 25 off 19.

Requiring 9 runs an over to win the game, Masters made a valiant attempt but fell short by 10 runs, scoring 170 for 3 despite a superb 94 not out by Hemendrasinh Chatrapal.

Brief Scores (E Division): Global Phone 180 for 5 in 20 overs (Shanidh Koottara 69 – 5×4, 2×6, Sheriff Muhammed 49 – 5×4, 1×6, Praveen Lewis 2-29) beat Muscat Masters 170 for 3 in 20 overs (Hemendrasinh Chatrapal 94 – 13×4, Prabhakaran Ranganathan 35 – 4×4, Faleel Thailakandy 1-12, Rashmal Valiyakandiyil 1-24, Shanidh Koottara 1-25) by 10 runs.

Mushir shines in easy win for TR Engineering

In an F Division game, TR Engineering proved to be too good for OCT Al Nahdha, walking away with a comfortable 89-run win.

TR Engineering amassed 212 for in 20 overs thanks to handsome knocks by Mushir Nazir (56) and Hamid Syed (45).

OCT Al Nahdha was then restricted to 123 for 7.

Only Rafeeq Mohammed (48) and Mohammed al Balushi (34) batted well against some tight bowling by Engineering boys. Haris Alam and Bharath Ram claimed two wickets each.

Brief Scores (F Division): TR Engineering 212 for 4 in 20 overs (Mushir Nazir 56 – 3×4, 4×6, Hamid Syed 45 – 6×4, 1×6, Nadil al Balushi 2-42) defeated OCT Al Nahdha 123 for 7 in 20 overs (Rafeeq Mohammed 48 – 7×4, Mohammed al Balushi 34 – 5×4, Haris Alam 2-12, Bharath Ram 2-11) by 89 runs.

Deepesh stars for Spanio

Deepesh Unnikoru bowled a brilliant 4-wicket spell, steering Spanio VDD to a 5-wicket victory against Sketch International in another F Division match.

Sketch was dismissed for a modest 133 in the 20th over as Deepesh became hard to negotiate in the final overs of its innings. Manish Bhatia (38) and Yusuf Pattanwala (22) were its only notable scorers. Spanio reached the target with seven balls to spare, Arun Kumar (40) and Hiren Oliyath (39) leading role in its chase.

Brief scores:

F Division: Sketch International 133 for 10 in 19.3 overs (Manish Bhatia 38 – 4×4, Yusuf Patanwala 22 – 2×4, Deepesh Unnikoru 4-15, Faisal Puthiyaveettil Majeed 2-24) lost to Spanio VDD 136 for 5 in 18.5 overs (Arun Kumar 40 – 6×4, Hiran Oliyath 39 – 5×4, 1×6, Ranjith Kumar 32 – 4×4) by 5 wickets.

G Division: Vanderlande 204 for 5 in 20 overs (Rahul Chadha 112 – 15×4, 2×6, Aasim Mohammed 41 – 4×4, Muhammed Waqas Khalid 2-34, Shahzad 1-24) trounced Abdul Aziz 119 all out in 19.5 overs (Amir Mushtaq Mash 63 – 7×4, Aasim Mohammed 3-18, Balamurugan Balsamy 3-12) by 85 runs.

G Division: Aster Hospital 193 all out in 19.4 overs (Junaid Yousuf 48 – 8×4, 1×6, Yaseen Mohammed 47 – 3×4, Muhammed Basheer 36 – 6×4, Satheesha Gundu 4-38, Manoj P V 3-41, Nandakumar Nair 2-35) thrashed Sam Royals 118 all out in 20 overs (Pramod Kumar 25 – 3×4, 1×6, Gireesh Nair 24 – 1×4, Faisel Pokkakkilath 3-19, Sadath Peer 2-24, Junaid Yousuf 2-23, Yaseen Mohammed 2-14) by 75 runs

H Division: Desert CT 196 for 4 in 20 overs (Vibin Kumar 83 – 13×4, 1×6, Amalraj Raj 47 – 6×4, 1×6, Ashfakh Purayil 2-17, Mujeeb Plathod Moose 1-36) trounced Hotpack Global 158 for 8 in 20 overs (Syed Arshad Syed Hussain 31 – 1×4, 3×6, Ashfakh Purayil 30 – 4×4, Neil Paily 3-22, Jabin James 2-29) by 38 runs.

