Global logistics giant to set up Oman presence

MUSCAT, AUGust 18 – Swiss-based international freight forwarding and logistics giant Panalpina is establishing its presence in Oman, leveraging the company’s long-standing experience in Project Solutions and the Energy sector to support the country’s burgeoning economic and infrastructural growth. Panalpina Oman expects to open its office in the capital Muscat by the end of the third quarter in 2019, the logistics heavyweight said in a press statement.

Oman has become almost synonymous with the oil and gas sector, which has driven its economy since commercial production began in the late 1960s. It produces about 900,000 barrels of oil per day, which account for about four-fifths of government revenue. While oil and gas dominate exports, Oman also derives earnings from the export of dates and from tourism. Its major imports include motor vehicles, technical equipment, computer hardware and software, consumer products, textiles and foodstuffs.

The government is aiming to diversify the economy and is focusing on agriculture, fisheries, tourism, mining, public utilities and manufacturing. Together with a growing number of large infrastructure projects, Oman is fast becoming the latest business hotspot within the Middle East region.

Riding on that economic growth, Panalpina is establishing its presence in Oman to leverage its proven expertise in handling large-scale and complex major moves for energy and capital infrastructure projects.

Panalpina recently completed the registration of Panalpina Oman with a minority shareholding partner — the Daoud Group, a well-respected and family-owned Omani business conglomerate. Panalpina’s office in the capital Muscat is expected to open by the end of the third quarter in 2019. Oman also has distinct advantages as a transhipment hub for Qatar, according to Charles Francis, Panalpina’s country manager for Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. Panalpina’s operations in Oman were previously handled by an agent. Panalpina Oman will now cover core activities such as Air Freight, Ocean Freight and customs clearance.

