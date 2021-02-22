Global honour for Oman’s hospitality landmark

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, FEB 22 –

Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel has been named among the World’s Top 500 by Travel+Leisure for 2021 for the second consecutive time.

Every year, the largest travel media brand in the United States, with an audience of 8.1 million, asks its readers to share their thoughts on destinations, city hotels, resorts, and more in its World’s Best Awards survey.

Each prestigious edition of the resulting roster of properties, which is divided into eight geographic regions, serves as a trusted resource for millions of enthusiastic travellers around the world.

The inclusion of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel on this year’s list is the latest in a string of international awards the hotel has garnered, as it continues to maintain its reputation as one of the world’s most luxurious resorts, and an ultimate destination for prestigious events and leisure alike.

Nabil Abdul Wahab al Zadjali, General Manager of Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, said, “In the past year, the travel industry has confronted the greatest challenge it has perhaps ever faced. Yet, we have risen to meet the moment, adapting our service and rethinking hospitality in ways that keep our guests safe and happy. Awards like this are a welcome testament that even through challenging times, we continue to set benchmarks for the industry and are able to present our guests with unforgettable experiences and uncompromising hospitality.”

Last year, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel was also named in the Top 5 Resorts in North Africa and Middle East by Travel+Leisure and was also recognised with six awards from the prestigious World Travel Awards 2020, including World’s Leading Palace Hotel, Oman’s Leading Beach Resort and Oman’s Best MICE Hotel.