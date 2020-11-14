Global Entrepreneurship Week begins tomorrow

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 14

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), represented by the National Business Centre (NBC), is all set to host a series of events in line with the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) starting tomorrow, November 15. This year, the GEW events in Oman will be held virtually in cooperation with the Public Authority for SMEs Development (Riyada) under the theme of ‘Change Management’.

The GEW events in Oman, which are being held by NBC for the eighth consecutive year alongside 170 countries worldwide, will include a set of events that highlight risk management, project growth and sustainability in light of the current crises experienced by the SMEs worldwide, change management, and the significance of entrepreneurship. The events shall also focus on ways to help support youth in starting their businesses and encourage them to turn their business ideas into reality.

The virtual events will touch upon several topics including project sustainability and risk management. The GEW events will also feature SMEs Clinic, which will provide consultancy sessions in financial management, marketing, risk management and project management for the participants. On the final day of this year’s events, ideas participating in the pre-incubation programme will be evaluated.

GEW is a global event celebrated by 170 countries worldwide and aims at connecting experts and entrepreneurs from various sectors under one platform to share their ideas and transform innovative ones into reality.

The events also aim to encourage Omani entrepreneurs to start their businesses, encourage the productivity of SMEs to be able to compete in local and global markets, and generate awareness on entrepreneurship and its importance.

