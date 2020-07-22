World 

Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million

Oman Observer

Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis.

The total of 15,009,213 cases is at least triple the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organization data, while the death toll of more than 616,000 in seven months is close to the upper range of yearly influenza deaths.

The global tally reached the grim new milestone after India, which has the third-largest number of infections in the world behind the United States and Brazil, reported almost 40,000 new cases in its daily update.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7328 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Turkey rejects Germany’s security zone plan

Oman Observer Comments Off on Turkey rejects Germany’s security zone plan

In Lebanon, salt producers fear craft drying up over war, tariffs

Oman Observer Comments Off on In Lebanon, salt producers fear craft drying up over war, tariffs

G7 meet fails to heal trade rift as Trump exits early

Oman Observer Comments Off on G7 meet fails to heal trade rift as Trump exits early