‘Glass cover on Ain Al Kasfa built without permission’

Muscat: The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has said that the glass cover erected on Ain Al Kasfa (spring) in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq is without obtaining proper permission from the authorities concerned.

In a statement the MRMWR clarified, “the cover is built with initiatives from a few citizens without permission from the Rustaq Municipality. It also lacks technical standards and specifications”.

While urging the citizens responsible for the construction to remove it, the statement said that failure to adhering to the order will attract a fine.

The statement also called upon the citizens to take necessary permits from the municipality and other competent authorities before initiating any work of this nature.

Ain Al Kasfa is a hot water spring, which is visited for its therapeutic benefits due to its sulfur content. No swimming is allowed in the source of the water, but there are designated bathing rooms where the water of the spring is channeled for the public to use.