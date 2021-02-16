GFH reports net profit of $45.1 million for 2020

Strong growth: Bahrain Group enters 2021 with a strong pipeline of opportunities and plans for further expansion of its global portfolio

GFH Financial Group BSC (GFH) (Bahrain Bourse: GFH) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The Group reported net profit attributable to shareholders of $21.93 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 1,362 per cent.

Previous year fourth quarter results included a significant impairment provision in the commercial banking subsidiary of the Group. Earnings per share for fourth quarter of 2020 was US cents 0.65 compared to US cents 0.04 for the comparative quarter of 2019.

Consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter was $19.04 million compared with losses of $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

Net profit attributable to shareholders was $45.1 million for the full year compared with $66.03 million in 2019, a decrease of 31.7 per cent. The decline is predominantly attributable to slower contribution from business lines as a result of the pandemic situation during the year. Earnings per share for the year was US cents 1.35 compared to US cents 1.96 for the full year 2019.

Consolidated net profit for the year was $49.34 million compared $53.12 million in 2019.

Total equity attributable to shareholders was $0.913 billion from $1.00 billion at year-end 2019, a decrease of 8.7 per cent. The drop was primarily due to the 2019 dividends payout, mark to market changes on treasury portfolio, and additional capital contribution to the Group’s commercial banking subsidiary.

Total assets of the Group were $6.59 billion at year-end 2020 compared with $5.95 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of 10.8 per cent.

The Group’s Total Assets and Fund Under Management (AUM) increased from $10 billion in 2019 to over $12 billion in 2020, marking a year-on-year increase 20 per cent, primarily from the growth in the treasury portfolio of the Group along with inorganic growth through acquisition.

In line with results, the Board of Directors has recommended total dividend of $42m at 4.60 per cent on par value, divided into 1.86 per cent cash dividends amounting to $17 million and 2.74 per cent stock dividends of $25 million for the shareholders, subject to approval by the General Assembly and regulators.

Commenting on the results, Jassim Alseddiqi, Chairman of GFH, said, “2020, despite its exceptional challenges and the unprecedented global turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, has helped GFH to test and confirm the strength and resilience of the Group, our strategy and business model.

We remain pleased with our overall performance and ongoing diversification, which has enabled the Group not simply to weather this storm but to continue to make strides across the business and deliver another solid dividend for our shareholders even in the toughest of years.”

Hisham Alrayes, CEO of GFH, added, “As we look back on what was no doubt the most challenging year faced by governments, businesses and citizens around the world, we’re very proud of how we’ve performed. We worked quickly to secure the safety of our colleagues, their families and our community, activated our continuity plans and provided support to investments as and where required.”