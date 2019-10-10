ROP launches new kiosks for vehicle registration cards

Muscat: Owners of private vehicles can soon get their vehicle registration cards (mulkiya) through the self-service kiosks, including at various malls, said Omantel in a query.

“Currently, one device has been installed and activated at the ROP building in Muscat, which will be soon launched in the rest of the areas. Vehicle owners can obtain the mulkiya at one of these kiosks as they complete the insurance formalities and renew the registration through mobile applications,” Omantel said.

In 2016, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) unveiled an application to help owners renew their vehicle registration using smartphones. With this application, users can renew their vehicles no later than 30 days prior to the expiry of the registration. According to ROP’s Directorate-General of Public Relations, fines can also be paid using the application.