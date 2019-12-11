Gear up for high speed Internet with 5G launch

Muscat, Dec 11 – The 5G network has been officially launched in the country by Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) on Wednesday. In a message, The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has congratulated the mobile phone subscribers of the Sultanate and Omantel.

The launch is in line with the 5G technology roadmap, announced by TRA on October 15 this year. “Omantel has launched the commercial 5G network; starting with 5G Home services Omantel customers can get high-speed Internet services at their homes with speeds up to 1Gbps. Customers can enjoy various lifestyle offers including basic home and gaming. The launch of 5G Home is another important milestone in our strategy to lead the digital innovation in Oman,” the statement said.

The 250GB (20mbps) will cost RO25, while 500GB (40 mbps) will cost RO50 and 1TB (80 mbps) will cost RO45. The decks have been cleared for the phased launch of the 5G mobile Internet as per Oman Vision 2040 strategy. TRA granted two telecom operators — Omantel and Ooredoo — the right to use a 100MHz 5G spectrum, which will offer endless opportunities for upgrading their services. Both the telecom companies will construct and install 4,400 stations to operate 5G technology in the next five years.

The announcement was made at the special ‘5G Roadmap’ event organised by TRA, which discussed the planned rollout, legislative developments as well as the readiness of operators to launch the super-speed network commercially. Ooredoo too has been preparing for the transition to 5G since 2017, rolling out operational trials, demonstrations, and experience zones at stores in Muscat and Salalah.

