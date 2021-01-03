Main 

GCC Summit to begin on Tuesday

Oman Observer

Al Ula: The 41st GCC Summit will begin this Tuesday at Al Ula city of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The summit coincides with the 40th anniversary of foundation of the GCC, established on May 25, 1981 with a view to realizing integration among member states in all fields and cementing bonds among its peoples.

The Council also aims to establish identical systems for economic, financial, commercial and customs sectors, promoting scientific and technological progress by setting up research centres, implementing joint projects and encouraging the private sector. –ONA

