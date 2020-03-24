Business Main 

GCC states to facilitate free movement of goods

Muscat: An extraordinary video conferencing meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states
on Tuesday discussed precautionary measures and efforts undertaken to confront the spread of Covid-19 and its financial implications.

The decisions include:

Facilitating the movement of goods between the GCC countries, especially shipments of basic materials related to the economic growth in general.

Financial measures that are necessary to achieve financial sustainability due to lower revenues and ways to stimulate the economy.

Mechanisms to support the private sector and enable it to play its role in promoting economic growth and continue supporting small and medium enterprises.

Enhancing the role of development and investment funds to mitigate negative impacts.

Supporting the actions taken in the GCC countries to combat the spread of the epidemic.

 

 

