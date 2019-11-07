GCC Red Crescent Societies’ plan in focus

MUSCAT: The Committee of Chiefs of GCC Red Crescent Societies held its 15th meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman Charitable Organization.

On the strategic plan of the GCC Red Crescent Societies, Mohsen bin Mubarak al Dosari, Director of Health Department of the GCC Secretariat General, said in a statement that the strategic plan of the GCC Red Crescent Societies includes eight themes.

The first theme represented in humanitarian, relief and development work at the regional and international level. The second theme focuses on cooperation with the relevant regional and international organisations, including the unification of positions in international organisations.

The third theme is concerned with volunteering, which is the development of joint voluntary work, and the fourth theme represented in the policies, legislations, laws and regulations through the support of governments to harmonise international conventions related to the work of the Red Crescent with national laws.

The fifth theme focuses on the development of human resources by developing qualified human capacity in the field of relief work.

The sixth theme focuses on increasing sources of funding and support for humanitarian projects while the seventh theme deals with information, research and studies to develop a unified information system in the

humanitarian field. The last theme deals with the media and awareness, which focuses on highlighting

the work of GCC Red Crescent Societies. — ONA

Related