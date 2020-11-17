GCC officials discuss unified Covid tests at all points of entry
Muscat: The Undersecretaries of the GCC Ministries of Health convened on Tuesday a virtual meeting to discuss the standardization of health prevention measures at the points of entry.
The meeting was to discuss the health prevention measures in the GCC points of entry (land, sea, and air), developing a mechanism for adoption of COVID19- test (PCR), as well as the virus vaccine certificates.
All recommendations agreed on during the meeting will be submitted to the GCC Health Ministers Committee for approval.