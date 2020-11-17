Local Main 

GCC officials discuss unified Covid tests at all points of entry

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Undersecretaries of the GCC Ministries of Health convened on Tuesday a virtual meeting to discuss the standardization of health prevention measures at the points of entry.
The meeting was to discuss the health prevention measures in the GCC points of entry (land, sea, and air), developing a mechanism for adoption of COVID19- test (PCR), as well as the virus vaccine certificates.
All recommendations agreed on during the meeting will be submitted to the GCC Health Ministers Committee for approval.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8720 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

58 killed in Las Vegas concert attack

Oman Observer Comments Off on 58 killed in Las Vegas concert attack

More rains in Dhofar, Al Wusta; Salalah records 617mm rainfall

Oman Observer Comments Off on More rains in Dhofar, Al Wusta; Salalah records 617mm rainfall

Labour camps hurdle for tackling covid-19 spread: MoH

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Labour camps hurdle for tackling covid-19 spread: MoH