GCC officials discuss health protocols at points of entry

The Undersecretaries of Ministries of Health of the GCC states on Monday conveyed their eighth video-conference meeting to discuss the latest developments of Covid-19.

The meeting reviewed the minute of the GCC Ministers of Health meeting and discussed updating the evidence regarding pandemic preparedness and response.

The meeting touched upon the mechanism for updating the treatment and diagnostic protocols, as well as the health requirements at the points of entry.

The undersecretaries urge all GCC citizens and residents to implement the infection control standards, avoid attending the gatherings as possible, and adhere to the preventive safety measures.

They also stressed the importance of taking the information from reliable sources and to not pay attention to rumors and unofficial social media channels.

Dr. Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary of Ministry of Health for health affairs, represented the Sultanate in the meeting, which was attended by Dr. Saif bin Salim al Abri, director-general of Diseases Surveillance & Control; Dr. Said bin Harib al Lamki, Director General of Primary Healthcare and member of the executive board of GCC Health Council along with Dr. Khadim bin Jafar Suliman, Director General of Specialized Medical Care.