NEW YORK: The GCC countries and the Republic of India held a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session’s meetings of the UN General Assembly. The GCC countries’ side was chaired by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, head of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council while it was led from the Indian side by Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

The meeting discussed means of enhancing relations of cooperation and friendship between the GCC

countries and India within the framework of the existing strategic dialogue between

the two sides to serve the joint interests.

Shaikh Sabah al Khalid al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of State of Kuwait, Dr Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General and delegations of the GCC state members took part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, a session of talks was also held at the Permanent Mission of the Sultanate to the United Nations (UN) in New York between the GCC countries and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the sidelines of the 74th session’s meetings of the UN General Assembly.

The GCC countries’ side was chaired by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, head of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council while it was led from the Pakistani side by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

The two sides discussed the economic and strategic relations, as well as means of developing them in all fields particularly in areas of trade and agricultural investment. The two sides also aspired to strengthen the joint strategic cooperation between the GCC countries and Pakistan.

— ONA