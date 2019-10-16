GCC interior ministers flay attacks on Saudi Arabia

MUSCAT: The GCC interior ministers voiced their strong denunciation over the attack on Saudi oil facilities of Baqiq and Hijra Khurais which occurred on September 14, hailing the measures taken by relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia in dealing with such terrorist attacks, affirming their solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the measures it takes to protect its security and interests.

This was stated by Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General, during the meeting of GCC Interior Ministers, hosted by the Sultanate at Al Bustan Palace Hotel in Muscat on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, Chairman of the meeting, said the meeting is part of efforts to foster GCC joint security.

Al Busaidy welcomed Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef al Saud as he is taking part in the meeting for the first time since he was appointed Minister of Interior in Saudi Arabia. He commended the efforts made by the GCC secretary-general, his aides and all the employees of the GCC Secretariat-General in preparation and coordination for the meeting.

Al Busaidy praised the constructive discussions on a number of issues which serve the GCC joint security work. He thanked Shaikh Saif bin Zayed al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the UAE, for his invitation to host the 37th meeting of the GCC Interior Ministers in the UAE.

The GCC interior ministers sent a cable to His Majesty expressing their thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality they received. — ONA

Related